State health officials announced two more COVID-19-related deaths among New Hampshire residents, and at least six more cases of the disease in Cheshire County, as part of Monday's daily coronavirus update.
The two men who died were both Hillsborough County residents who were 60 or older.
Cheshire County's latest positives were part of 77 additional cases announced statewide. The 77 also included three for which the county of residence was still being determined, one from Sullivan County and 10 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The cases were diagnosed using both polymerase chain reaction testing and antigen testing; the latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed Monday at 1.6 percent.
A total of 1,002 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current as of Monday morning.
Since the pandemic started, 10,397 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-10, about 86 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 475 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the virus.
As of Monday morning, 25 people were in hospitals, of the 768 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 to date.