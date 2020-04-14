The state health department announced Tuesday that 73 more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to date to 1,091.
Two residents of Cheshire County tested positive, as did a resident of Acworth in Sullivan County, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. It is that town’s first confirmed positive.
The health department also announced that it has confirmed four additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deceased were three men and one woman, all from Hillsborough County and 60 years or older.
Three lived at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester and one was at an assisted living facility managed by The Huntington at Nashua, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a news conference Tuesday. Both facilities have been experiencing outbreaks of the contagious respiratory disease, according to state officials.
In all, the state has attributed 27 deaths to COVID-19.
Cheshire County has now seen 21 residents test positive, from Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland, according to the state health department.
It’s not clear where in Cheshire County the two most recent cases live, due to the way the state reports results. The state groups cases for each town on a scale ranging from the lowest category, one to four cases, to the highest, 50+ cases.
The state also reported 21 new cases in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. It is not clear if any were in the westernmost part of the county. Cases have previously been identified in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple.
As the state investigates dozens of new cases per day, there may be some slight discrepancies in the day-to-day totals reported by the health department, according to spokesman Jake Leon. For instance, Cheshire County was listed as having 20 cases on Monday. But with two additional cases announced Tuesday, the county's total was listed as 21, not 22.
The new case totals announced each day reflect the best information available as of 9 that morning, Leon said. But workers continue to investigate cases after that cutoff, and sometimes turn up new information. For instance, it could become clear that someone originally thought to live in one county actually lives elsewhere, or even in a different state. The next day's tallies would then reflect that updated information.
At the news conference, Chan said the larger number of positive tests reported Tuesday — compared to the 35 announced a day earlier — does not necessarily represent a huge uptick of infection.
“We are gonna see these numbers fluctuate up and down," he said. "Part of the reason for the higher numbers today is that I think approximately 30 of these individuals were reported to us from another state’s public health laboratory. The Massachusetts public health laboratory has been sending us some batched testing.”
Chan and Gov. Chris Sununu said they are seeing evidence that efforts to socially distance and slow the virus' spread are working, including the fact that the rate of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has stabilized over the past week, at around 70 on any given day. But they emphasized that those measures must continue for some time.
“We are still in this for the long haul," Sununu said. "We are not coming out of this in the next couple weeks. We hope maybe this summer, in the next couple months."
Sentinel staff writer Mia Summerson contributed to this report.