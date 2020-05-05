New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 72 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total as of that morning to 2,588.
Another 24,282 people had tested negative for the viral disease.
Monday’s update included no additional COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters; 86 have previously been reported.
And no more cases of the disease were announced among residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties. This leaves their confirmed totals at 40 and 12, respectively, although the county of residence of 15 of the state’s cases was still being determined.
At least 13 additional people who live in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua tested positive for COVID-19 — bringing that tally to 365 — but because of the way the state reports town-by-town results, it’s unclear where they live.
However, a map of the state’s COVID-19 activity maintained by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services indicates that 10 cases have now been recorded among New Ipswich residents, compared to the nine that were listed as of Sunday.
Local cases have also previously been confirmed in Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.
Of those, Hillsboro has the highest recorded total with nine cases; followed by Keene with seven; Jaffrey and Rindge, which each have six; and Swanzey with five. All of the others are listed more generally as having one to four.
Of New Hampshire’s 2,588 total cases as of Monday, 1,019 people had recovered from COVID-19, and 286 had been hospitalized for it, according to the state’s health department.