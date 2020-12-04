State officials announced Thursday that another seven people have died due to COVID-19, and outbreaks have struck seven more institutions, including the Secure Psychiatric Unit of the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a news conference that all seven deaths were associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities. He did not specify the facilities or locations.
The announcement came a day after the state tallied nine deaths.
“In the last two days, we’ve had 16 people who have died from COVID-19,” Chan said, most associated with outbreaks at facilities.
The deaths announced Thursday involved two Belknap County men, a Coos County woman, a man and woman from Hillsborough County, and a man and woman from Rockingham County. All were 60 or older.
The outbreak at Hillside Village’s Prospect-Woodward assisted-living center in Keene remains active, according to the state, which now lists one death tied to this outbreak. The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed to date there — 13 among residents and seven among staff — was the same as reported earlier this week.
To underscore the pandemic’s toll, Chan noted that it has been far more deadly than the seasonal flu, which he said causes about 40 to 50 deaths per year in New Hampshire. By contrast, the state has attributed 544 deaths to COVID-19.
The outbreak at the Secure Psychiatric Unit has infected 10 residents and three staff, Chan said. The unit houses both prisoners and people with mental illness who have been civilly committed.
The other new outbreaks announced Thursday involve nursing homes or assisted-living communities in Windham, Nashua, Manchester and Hanover, along with an addiction treatment center in Effingham.
The state announced 625 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while noting that test results for Wednesday were still being processed. Chan said about 7 percent of people who take tests are now testing positive. This positivity rate includes both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen tests, giving a fuller picture of virus spread, according to the state health department.
The newly reported positive COVID-19 tests included 21 for which the county of residence was still being determined, 16 from Cheshire County, nine from Sullivan County and 80 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Thursday, DHHS was aware of 93 active infections in Keene. Other towns in the region with double-digit case numbers include Jaffrey with 14, New Ipswich with 12, Peterborough and Rindge with 11 each, and Swanzey with 10. Area towns listed as having no cases include Acworth, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Richmond, Roxbury and Troy.
New Hampshire hospitals housed 156 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, Chan said. Of the 22,925 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 79 percent have recovered.
New quarantine rules
Also on Thursday, Chan said the state is reducing the required quarantine period for people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, from 14 days to 10.
The change is based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chan said that may create a “minimal risk” of additional transmission, based on CDC data state officials have reviewed. But as there are more and more cases, increasing numbers of people will come into contact with them and be instructed to quarantine, and health officials had to balance the risk against the burden that quarantine places on individuals and families.
“Even though there might be some small increased risk going from a 14-day quarantine to a 10-day quarantine, we felt that the overall benefit of reducing the burden of quarantine on people was favorable,” Chan said.
He said scientists’ understanding of the virus has not changed, and it is still possible for someone to develop symptoms of the disease anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
New Hampshire did not adopt another option made available by the CDC, which was to allow people to stop quarantining after seven days with a negative test. Chan said that would have created too much risk of increased transmission.
Quarantine refers to staying home after a potential exposure to someone else with COVID-19; isolation refers to people who know they have the disease.