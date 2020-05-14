The state health department announced 63 new positive test results for COVID-19 Wednesday, and eight additional deaths.
One of the new cases was a Cheshire County resident. The deaths were of residents of Hillsborough, Rockingham and Merrimack counties.
New Hampshire has had 3,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, 45 of them in Cheshire County.
Of that total, 1,236 have recovered, 326 have been hospitalized and 150 have died.
There were 126 current hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning.
More than 39,000 New Hampshire residents have been tested for the disease so far. On Tuesday, more than 1,900 test results were reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, the highest single-day total to date, according to a news release from the department.