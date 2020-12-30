The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 594 new cases of COVID-19, at least 15 of them in Cheshire County.
The new cases include results stretching back a week, and not all test results from recent days have been processed yet.
The cases also included at least 95 in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and at least 10 in Sullivan County.
The state health department also announced another six deaths related to COVID-19. They included three residents of Hillsborough County and one each from Belknap and Merrimack counties, all at least 60 years old. A Strafford County man younger than 60 also died.
A total of 741 Granite Staters have died from the disease since the pandemic began, out of 43,242 known infections.
As of Wednesday, 306 COVID-19 patients were in New Hampshire hospitals.
Cheshire County had 163 known active cases as of Wednesday.