Another 56 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state has confirmed one more death related to the respiratory disease, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.
The death was of a Hillsborough County woman whose age was 60 or older.
The new cases brought New Hampshire’s total to date to 1,342, according to the state health department.
Cheshire County and Sullivan County each had one new case. The towns of residence for those cases were not clear because of how the state reports results.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua added six new cases. It is not clear if any were in the Monadnock Region.
Of New Hampshire’s identified cases, 513 people — about 38 percent — have recovered so far; 192, or 14 percent, have required hospitalization; and 38, or close to 3 percent, have died.
Locally, cases have been identified in Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.
State health officials say the virus is likely circulating in most parts of the state, including in communities where no cases have been confirmed yet.