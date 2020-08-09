The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced a total of 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday, bringing the year-to-date total of Granite Staters who've tested positive for the disease to 6,831.
Of those, 349 were considered to still have the virus as of Sunday morning, and 23 were hospitalized.
The state health department did not announce any new COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. In New Hampshire, 419 people are known to have died from the disease.
Of the new cases for which residency information was available, one was in Cheshire County. The county has had 97 confirmed cases to date, 13 of which were still considered active as of Sunday.