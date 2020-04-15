The state health department Wednesday announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19, including six Cheshire County residents, and five additional deaths related to the disease.
The deaths were men in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Merrimack counties. Two of the five were younger than 60, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state has attributed 32 total deaths to COVID-19, out of the 1,139 New Hampshire residents who have been diagnosed with it.
With the latest results, Keene and Rindge now have at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19 each. As of Tuesday morning, both communities had between one and four. Now they are listed as having between five and nine.
It is not clear whether all of Cheshire County’s new cases were in those two communities, due to the way the state reports town-by-town results. Previously, cases have also been identified in Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
Cheshire County has had 26 identified cases to date.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua tallied 14 new cases Wednesday, and has had 182 total to date. It is not clear if any of the new cases were in the western part of the county.
No new cases were announced in Sullivan County, which has had seven positives so far.
State health officials have said the virus is likely circulating in most of New Hampshire, even in communities that have not had confirmed cases yet.