New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 410 more positive tests for COVID-19, but no additional deaths related to the virus.
The newly reported positives include four from Cheshire County, one from Sullivan County, 74 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 18 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 85,010 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 95 percent (80,420 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest available data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About four percent (3,345 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about one percent (1,245 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The seven-day test positivity rate was listed at 4.8 percent.
As of Friday morning, 85 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.