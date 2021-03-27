New Hampshire's health department on Saturday announced that another 401 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported that another four deaths have been connected to the virus, including that of a Cheshire County woman who was 60 or older. The others were residents of Belknap, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
The new cases announced Saturday include at least 13 in Cheshire County, at least nine in Sullivan County and at least 58 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
Cases have been on the rise in New Hampshire over the past few weeks, according to state data, averaging 338 per day over the past week — a 15 percent increase over the previous seven-day period.
As of Saturday, 78 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There were 2,818 known active cases.
More than 82,000 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began over a year ago. To date, 1,235 have died.