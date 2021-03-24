The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 386 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with another death related to the disease.
The person who died was a man from Hillsborough County aged 60 or older.
Of the new cases, at least 15 were in Cheshire County. Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua had at least 68, and Sullivan County at least three.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,476 known active cases in the state, and 64 people were hospitalized with the disease.
Cheshire County had 105 active cases.
Cases in New Hampshire have increased in recent weeks, according to state data. The state averaged 309 cases per day over the past week, up from 280 for the prior week and 232 for the week ending March 6.
The rate of positive tests has also trended up, from 3.3 percent for the week ending March 10 to 4.3 percent over the seven days ending Monday. That’s higher than the neighboring states of Massachusetts and Vermont. Massachusetts is reporting a seven-day positivity rate of 2.2 percent, while Vermont is reporting a 1.5 percent positivity rate.