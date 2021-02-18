The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced that another 379 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19.
That number includes at least 16 residents of Cheshire County, 17 residents of Sullivan County and 53 residents of parts of Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua.
The state health department also announced another 12 deaths related to the viral disease: four people from Hillsborough County, six from Rockingham County and one each from Coos and Strafford counties. All were at least 60 years old.
As of Wednesday, 126 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, there were more than 3,000 active cases, including 133 in Cheshire County.
Nearly 72,000 people in New Hampshire have tested positive since the pandemic began, and 1,148 have died.