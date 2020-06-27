The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 and eight more deaths.
Seven of the people who died were from Hillsborough County — three men 60 or older, three women 60 or older and one male under 60. The eighth was a Rockingham County man who was at least 60.
In all, 365 people in New Hampshire have died due to COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Of the newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least one was from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County and six from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 5,671 Granite Staters have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Of those cases, 925 were considered active as of Friday morning.
Thirty-two people were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday.