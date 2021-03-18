State health officials announced Wednesday that another 327 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19.
That includes at least 16 in Cheshire County, five in Sullivan County and 46 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The state did not report any new deaths Wednesday.
More than 79,000 Granite Staters have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 1,202 have died due to the disease.
As of Wednesday, 2,212 cases were considered active statewide, and 79 COVID patients were hospitalized.
The seven-day average for the rate of tests coming back positive was 3.6 percent.