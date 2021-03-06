New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 320 more positive tests for COVID-19, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The newly reported positives include 27 in Cheshire County, four in Sullivan County, 37 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 15 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 76,422 people have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 96 percent (73,004 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Just under three percent (2,240 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of slightly less than two percent (1,178 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 160 in Cheshire County, 34 in Sullivan County, 290 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 63 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.1 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 90 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.