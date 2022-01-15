State health officials Friday announced 28 more COVID-related deaths, two of which involved residents of Cheshire County.
One of the local residents — a male — was younger than 60, whereas the other was a woman who was 60 or older.
The other deaths reported Friday involved three Belknap County men (60 or older); a Grafton County woman (60 or older); a male resident of Grafton County (younger than 60); three men and three women from Hillsborough County (60 or older); a male Hillsborough County resident (younger than 60); three men and a woman from Merrimack County (60 or older); a male Merrimack County resident (younger than 60); five women and two men from Rockingham County (60 or older); and a male and a female resident of Rockingham County who were both under age 60.
As of Friday morning, New Hampshire health officials were aware of 21,291 current cases of COVID-19 statewide, and 426 people hospitalized with active cases of the disease. (This figure does not include those recovering in hospitals from COVID-19.) The latest data show 235,898 people having tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with the deaths of about one percent of them (2,079 people) attributed to it.
At least 86 of those who have died were residents of Cheshire County; at least 57 lived in Sullivan County; and at least 392 lived in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.