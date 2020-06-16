State health officials Monday reported 27 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.
None of the new positive tests were from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Five were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 5,345 cases of COVID-19 in the state have been diagnosed, and 4,041 people are known to have recovered from the viral disease. A total of 519 hospitalizations and 320 deaths have been attributed to it.
As of Monday, current cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge and Winchester. Except for Peterborough, which was listed with five current cases, each of the other communities were listed with one to four.