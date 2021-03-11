The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 267 new positive tests for COVID-19 and two new deaths.
The new cases included at least 18 from Cheshire County, one from Sullivan County and 46 from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The two people who died were a Sullivan County man and a Rockingham County man, both at least 60.
The recently announced deaths bring New Hampshire’s COVID-19 toll to 1,187. Of that number, 27 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Cheshire County, 22 in Sullivan County and 304 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
New Hampshire has about 2,000 active cases, according to the state. As of Wednesday, 75 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state.
Of the identified active cases, 145 are in Cheshire County, 34 in Sullivan County and 304 in Hillsborough County outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua.
More than 77,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago.