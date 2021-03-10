The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 219 new cases of COVID-19, at least 16 of them in Cheshire County.
The state also announced one new COVID-19 death, of a Hillsborough County woman who was at least 60 years old.
In addition to the Cheshire County cases, there were at least two new cases in Sullivan County and at least 41 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
More than 77,000 New Hampshire residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 1,185 have died.
As of Tuesday, about 2,000 people were considered actively infected, and 73 were hospitalized with the disease.