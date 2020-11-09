The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced that another 215 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
At least five are residents of Cheshire County, according to the department. At least three live in Sullivan County, and at least 29 in Hillsborough County outside its two biggest cities. The department was still determining residency for 13 cases.
More than 2,000 people are considered to be actively infected in the state right now, 67 of them in Cheshire County.
The state did not announce any new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Cases have been trending up in New Hampshire for more than a month. Over the past week, the state has averaged a record 201 new cases per day.
Hospitalizations have also risen. As of Monday, 56 COVID-19 patients were in Granite State hospitals, according to the state health department.