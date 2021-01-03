Over the weekend, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced a combined 2,495 new cases of COVID-19 — at least 88 of them in Cheshire County — and 21 new deaths related to the disease.
The people who died lived in Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. All were at least 60 years old.
Meanwhile, 325 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday.
The new cases included some results stretching back a week, and the state has not yet tallied all of the more recent results. The state health department did not issue its usual update on New Year's Day, meaning the data that would have been released then was likely incorporated into the weekend results.
The state reported a percent positivity rate of 9.3 percent Saturday and 8.1 percent Sunday for the testing method known as PCR.
Since the pandemic began, at least 46,450 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 780 have died. As of Sunday, 6,096 people were considered to actively have the disease.
In The Sentinel’s coverage area, Keene had the most known active cases, with 48. It was followed by Peterborough with 33; Charlestown with 19; Chesterfield with 18; Jaffrey with 15; Hinsdale and Swanzey with 14 each; Rindge with 11; Troy with 10; Walpole with eight; Alstead, Antrim and Winchester with seven each; Greenfield with six; and Fitzwilliam and Gilsum with five each.
Every other town The Sentinel covers had between one and four except Acworth, where no active cases were listed.