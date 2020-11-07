New Hampshire health officials Friday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths and 209 more cases of the viral disease statewide, at least seven of them in Cheshire County.
The people who died were a man and woman from Merrimack County, who were both 60 or older.
The latest positives, which include 12 for which the county of residence was still being determined, bring New Hampshire’s total to date to 12,012. They also include six cases from Sullivan County and 26 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
About 82 percent of Granite Staters diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 488 deaths have been attributed to the disease, and it has led to 790 known hospitalizations. Forty-eight of those patients were still in hospitals as of Friday morning.
A total of 1,630 COVID-19 cases were listed as current in New Hampshire. They included 49 cases for which the community of residence was still being determined, 13 in Rindge, 12 in Keene, six in New Ipswich, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Peterborough, Swanzey, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Forty-two cases were listed as active across Cheshire County.
The 209 new positives were diagnosed using polymerase chain reaction and antigen testing. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was 1.6 percent.