The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced that 207 more state residents tested positive for COVID-19.
At least seven of those cases were in Cheshire County. Sullivan County had at least eight new cases, while Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua had at least 39.
The state did not announce any new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
As of Monday morning, more than 2,300 cases were considered active and 72 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Cheshire County had 110 known active cases.
More than 80,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for the viral disease to date, and 1,217 have died.