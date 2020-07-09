The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 5,952.
The department also announced the COVID-19-related deaths of two Hillsborough County women, both at least 60 years old.
None of the new cases involve residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties. One lives in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
As of Wednesday morning, 22 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 749 confirmed cases were considered to still be active.
To date, 386 Granite Staters have died due to the disease. More than 4,800 — or 81 percent — have recovered, according to state statistics.