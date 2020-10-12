The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 188 new cases of COVID-19 over the two-day weekend, as well as six deaths related to the viral disease.
The people who died were three men and two women from Hillsborough County and a Belknap County man. All were 60 or older.
Of the newly announced positives — drawn from both polymerase chain reaction tests and the antigen testing the state recently began including in case counts — 32 were in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and one was in Sullivan County. None were known to be in Cheshire County, though the state was still determining residency for a handful of cases.
At least 35 of the weekend cases were associated with an outbreak at an unspecified long-term care facility, according to the state.
The state health department reported the positivity rate for PCR tests at around 1 percent.
To date, 9,143 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 456 have died. As of Sunday, 685 cases were considered active and 22 people were hospitalized.
Seven of those active cases were in Cheshire County — in Keene, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. Peterborough and Antrim also had at least one active case each.