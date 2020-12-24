Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.