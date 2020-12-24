New Hampshire health authorities announced Thursday that another 13 people in the state have died due to COVID-19.
The deceased were two men and seven women from Hillsborough County, three Merrimack County men and one Belknap County man. All were at least 60 years old.
The confirmed death toll from COVID-19 in New Hampshire now stands at 690, about 2 percent of all people who have tested positive.
That number includes 164 deaths announced in December alone, with a week in the month still to go. May was the state’s deadliest month to date, with 173 COVID-related deaths.
Also on Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 417 new COVID-19 cases, at least 13 of them in Cheshire County. (The total includes results going back several days, and the state says it still has additional data to process from that timeframe.)
The state was aware of 5,888 active cases as of Thursday, with 298 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Cheshire County had 181 known active cases, Sullivan County had 51 and Hillsborough County had 851 outside of Manchester and Nashua, according to state data.
In The Sentinel’s coverage area, there were 55 identified active cases in Keene, 25 in Peterborough, 21 in Swanzey, 17 in Jaffrey, 14 in Winchester, 12 in Rindge, 10 each in Walpole and Hinsdale, seven in Chesterfield and six in Troy. Most other towns in the region were listed as having between one and five known cases each.