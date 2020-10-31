At least five of the 126 additional COVID-19 cases New Hampshire health officials announced Friday are from Cheshire County.
The latest positives bring the state’s total diagnosed to date to 10,884. About 84 percent of those cases have recovered from the viral disease, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials Friday announced no additional deaths among Granite Staters, leaving that tally at 482.
In addition to the five Cheshire County cases, the 126 positives reported Friday included six cases for which the county of residence was still being determined, two from Sullivan County and 17 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The positives came from both polymerase chain reaction testing and antigen testing. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed by the state health department at 1.1 percent.
As of Friday morning, 30 people statewide were in hospitals, of the 777 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic. A total of 1,216 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. Those included 16 for which the community of residence was unknown and 28 in Cheshire County.