New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced 11 more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 515 additional positive tests for the virus. As of Thursday morning, 314 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The newly reported deaths all involved people 60 or older and included two men and one woman from Belknap County, a man and two women from Hillsborough County, a man and two women from Merrimack County, a Rockingham County man and a Coos County woman.
The 515 positive tests include previously unannounced positives stretching back to New Year’s Eve, but some test results were still being processed, the state said. Among the new positive tests were 15 from Cheshire County, five from Sullivan County, 88 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 30 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
A total of 49,261 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 85 percent (41,804 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 13 percent (6,630 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (827 people) have been attributed to the virus.
The current cases include 198 in Cheshire County, 138 in Sullivan County, 1,214 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 321 for which the county of residence wasn’t yet known.
Keene leads the region in the number of identified active cases with 60, followed by Peterborough with 35; New Ipswich with 19; Walpole with 18; Charlestown, Hillsborough and Jaffrey with 17 each; Hinsdale and Rindge with 14 each and Chesterfield with 11.
Other area towns listed with active cases include Alstead with nine; Antrim with eight; Fitzwilliam, Marlborough and Winchester with seven each; Troy with six and Gilsum and Greenfield with five each. Towns listed as having between one and four active cases include Bennington, Dublin, Hancock, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Surry.
Acworth, Nelson, Roxbury and Westmoreland are listed as having no identified active cases.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.7 percent. Previously referred to as the “daily PCR test positivity rate,” the figure reflects positives from multiple days, as have the state health department’s daily updates since Thanksgiving, an agency spokesman clarified. The department does not provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in these updates.