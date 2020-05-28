Nine more COVID-19 patients have died, and another 101 people have tested positive for the viral disease, New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday.
That brings the total number of known COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters to 232 and the statewide tally of confirmed cases to 4,386.
Two of the newly reported deaths involved people younger than 60 — both Hillsborough County men. The others were four more Hillsborough County men, two Hillsborough County women and one Rockingham County man, all 60 and older. The state's news release Thursday doesn't specify whether these people had pre-existing medical conditions.
As of Thursday morning, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester. Each of these communities was listed with one to four known cases, except for Rindge, which was listed with five.
To date, 55 Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 17 Sullivan County residents and 749 residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence of seven cases in the state was still being determined.
Thus far, 2,730 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19, and 438 have been hospitalized for it.