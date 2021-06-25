Local experts say the latest COVID-19 numbers and vaccination data from New Hampshire are encouraging — but could still be better.
In particular, while the state has an above-average rate of vaccination, these experts said it’s important to keep improving on that.
“Looking at the older age group, we’ve done a remarkable job,” said Dr. Mike Lindberg, the recently retired chief medical officer at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. “Those numbers are extremely high. And we’re above the national average for adults, which is great news for New Hampshire.”
But, he added, “there’s still room for improvement, and hopefully New Hampshire can set an example for other states in the union.”
New Hampshire is averaging about 20 new cases per day — a decline of 33 percent since last week — with a test positivity rate of less than 1 percent.
Most of the state, including Cheshire County, is seeing low levels of transmission, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Hospitalizations have also continued to fall. As of Friday, New Hampshire hospitals held 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients — roughly the same as early last fall, before hospitalizations spiked during the surge in late fall and winter.
The COVID-related deaths of three Granite Staters were reported over the past week.
More than 60 percent of New Hampshire’s population has been at least partially vaccinated — higher than the 54 percent nationwide, though behind every other state in New England.
That includes 70 percent of New Hampshire’s age-eligible population, consisting of those 12 and older.
Roughly 55 percent of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated, according to the data.
“This is great but needs to be better, especially with the rise of the ‘delta’ variant first detected in India in Dec 2020,” Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease specialist at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said in an email.
Khole said that variant — part of a surge that devastated India this spring — is more contagious, and may cause more severe illness.
“But the good news is that the currently available vaccines are protective against this, provided someone is ‘fully vaccinated,’ ” he added. “Hence, it is extremely important to spread the message supporting vaccinations and the fact that individuals should complete the series where two doses are required.”
Dr. Michael Calderwood, an infectious disease doctor and chief quality officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, noted that a recent study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant after two shots. (One shot provided 33 percent effectiveness.)
Based on how contagious that variant is, Calderwood estimated more than 90 percent of the population would need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity. “To avoid a rise in COVID-19 cases such as is currently happening in other countries like the UK, we need to rapidly increase vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy,” he said in an email.
People continue to get vaccinated in New Hampshire, but at much slower rates than in previous months.
About 72 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and survey data suggests most of the rest are reluctant to do so.
According to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll released Friday, 25 percent of Granite State adults say they will probably not or almost certainly not get vaccinated.
Among that group, 70 percent said they don’t trust the vaccine is safe; 56 percent said they don’t trust the pharmaceutical companies; 56 percent doubted the effectiveness of the vaccine; 50 percent didn’t believe COVID-19 was a serious threat to their health; and 40 percent didn’t feel it was necessary because they’d already had COVID-19. Smaller numbers said they don’t believe in vaccines generally, had a religious objection or were medically unable to be vaccinated.
(Studies have shown the available vaccines to be safe and highly effective at preventing COVID-19, including severe illness and death. Experts say you should still get vaccinated even if you previously had COVID-19, because it’s not clear how long immunity lasts after recovering from the disease.)
Locally, health workers have also heard from many people who worry about missing work due to a vaccine’s side effects, Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Regional Public Health Network, recently told The Sentinel. Those side effects can include fever, headache, fatigue and nausea for a day or two after the dose.
The public health network, which oversees the vaccination effort in the Keene area, has vaccinated more than 1,000 people through pop-up clinics in the community, including at SwampBats games, the Taste of Keene Food Festival and the Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. It is also looking to address work-related barriers by holding clinics at places of employment.
“We are having success with our pop-up vaccine clinics and will continue to break down barriers throughout the summer by setting up clinics in the community and at locations like worksites,” Zahn said in an email Friday.
Calderwood noted that the “overwhelming proportion” of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
“People who opt not to be vaccinated will continue to have a much higher risk of hospitalization, long-term symptoms, and death, even though they will have some protection if a high enough proportion of those around them have been vaccinated,” he said. “Public health and ending this pandemic will require all who are eligible for vaccination to step forward.”