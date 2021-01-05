New Hampshire health officials Monday announced the state’s 781st recorded COVID-19-related death. The woman who died was a Hillsborough County resident age 60 or older.
The state health department also announced 879 more positive tests for the virus, a tally that includes previously unannounced positives stretching back to Dec. 29. Some test results were still being processed, the state said.
Among the newly reported cases are 41 from Cheshire County, 24 from Sullivan County and 151 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, as well as 60 cases for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The state listed the current PCR test positivity rate at 10.5 percent. State health officials do not include the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
To date, 47,328 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 85 percent of whom (40,347 people) have recovered, based on the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest statistics. The deaths of about 2 percent have been attributed to COVID-19. About 13 percent of those who’ve tested positive (6,200) have active infections.
Of the cases considered current, 197 are in Cheshire County, 117 are in Sullivan County, and 1,160 are in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was not yet known in 284 current cases.
As of Monday, 319 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19. This represents more than a third of the 916 people known to have been hospitalized for the disease since the pandemic started.