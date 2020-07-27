Sixty-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced over the weekend. The additional cases, which span two days’ worth of updates, bring New Hampshire’s total since the start of the pandemic to 6,436.
The deaths of 409 Granite Staters have been attributed to the viral disease. That tally includes two deaths announced Saturday, of a Merrimack County woman and a Hillsborough County man. Both were 60 or older.
One of the new positive cases announced this weekend was from Cheshire County. None were from Sullivan County, and 12 were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 6,436 people who have tested positive statewide, 5,438 have recovered. As of Sunday morning, 20 people were in hospitals, of the 688 known to have been hospitalized at some point during the outbreak.
As of Sunday, 589 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. Cheshire County has nine active cases, according to the state. Sullivan County has four, and Hillsborough County, outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, has 193. One to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Stoddard and Walpole.