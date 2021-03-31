New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 408 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths attributed to the virus.
The latest reported positives include 18 from Cheshire County, eight from Sullivan County, 65 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 23 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
Statewide, 83,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began a little more than a year ago. Just over 95 percent, or 79,613 people, have recovered, according to the most recently available data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of just under 1.5 percent — 1,237 people — have been attributed to COVID-19.
Slightly less than 3.5 percent (2,864 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 118 in Cheshire County, 44 in Sullivan County, 519 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 117 for which the county of residence was not yet identified.
As of Tuesday morning, 80 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.
The seven-day average test positivity rate Tuesday was listed at 4.6 percent.
— Sentinel Staff