A 15th Cheshire County resident has died from COVID-19 complications, state health officials reported Thursday.
Like the other New Hampshire residents whose deaths were announced that afternoon, the local woman was 60 or older. The state’s 15 other deaths reported Thursday involved a Carroll County woman, four men and four women from Hillsborough County, a Rockingham County woman, a man and three women from Strafford County and a Sullivan County man.
The state health department also announced 721 more positive tests for COVID-19 stretching back to Tuesday. They included 21 from Cheshire County, 22 from Sullivan County, 110 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 36 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The number of daily new cases of COVID-19 in the state appears to be on the decline. The state averaged 549 newly identified cases per day in the last seven days, a 17 percent decrease from the previous week.
To date, 64,258 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 90 percent (57,862 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 8 percent (5,374 people) have active infections, and the deaths of about 2 percent (1,022 people) have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The current cases include 215 from Cheshire County, 159 from Sullivan County, 897 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 139 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene had 51 active cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s report Thursday. Other area communities with cases in the double digits included Jaffrey with 31, Winchester with 30, New Ipswich with 27, Hillsborough with 23, Rindge with 19, Peterborough with 17, Hinsdale with 15, Swanzey with 14, and Charlestown and Walpole with 10 each.
Towns in the region listed as having no cases include Harrisville, Langdon, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan and Surry.
As of Thursday morning, 222 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.3 percent as of Thursday. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
The state says it has been administering more than 9,700 tests per day.