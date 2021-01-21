New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced 12 more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 729 more positive tests for the virus.
All but one of the newly reported deaths — of a male resident of Hillsborough County — involved people 60 or older. They included a Belknap County man, a Coos County man, a Grafton County woman, a Hillsborough County man and woman, a Merrimack County man and woman, a Rockingham County woman, two Strafford County women and a Sullivan County man.
The positive tests announced Wednesday stretch back to Jan. 12 but don’t include all test results, some of which were still being processed, the state said. Among the 729 were 18 from Cheshire County, 21 from Sullivan County, 118 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 37 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 59,437 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 88 percent (52,251 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 10 percent (6,236 people) have active infections, and the deaths of about 2 percent (950 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Current cases included 345 in Cheshire County, 190 in Sullivan County, 1,066 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 245 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Wednesday morning, 254 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.7 percent. The state health department does not provide the current positivity rate for antigen testing in its daily updates.
Keene continues to lead the region in number of active cases with 132, followed by Winchester with 35 and Jaffrey with 30. Other area towns with case numbers in the double digits, according to the state, include Hillsborough with 26, Charlestown, 25; Rindge, 24; Peterborough, 23; New Ipswich and Swanzey, 20 each; Antrim, 16; Walpole, 15; Marlborough, 12, and Hinsdale, 10.
The only area towns listed without cases are Harrisville and Roxbury.