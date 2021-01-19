New Hampshire health officials Monday announced no additional COVID-19-related deaths, but 1,034 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly reported positives, which stretch back to Jan. 6, include 40 from Cheshire County, 28 from Sullivan County, 191 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 53 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 8.2 percent. The state health department doesn’t provide the current positivity rate for antigen testing in its daily updates.
To date, 57,864 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 87 percent (50,487 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 11 percent (6,444 people) have active infections. The deaths of about 2 percent (933 people) have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday morning, 237 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
Cheshire County was reported to have 425 active cases as of Monday. Sullivan County was listed with 252, and Hillsborough, 1121, outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua.
Keene leads the area in number of active cases, with 148, followed by Winchester with 46, Charlestown with 37, Jaffrey and Swanzey with 35 each, and Rindge with 33. Other towns in the region listed with case numbers in the double digits include Hillsborough with 29, Peterborough with 26, Walpole with 23, New Ipswich with 18, Fitzwilliam with 17, Antrim with 14 and Chesterfield with 11.
The only towns in the region listed with no active cases are Nelson and Roxbury.