NEWPORT — Woodlawn Care Center ended its most recent COVID-19 outbreak last week without any deaths, according to the facility’s administrator.
That’s four fewer deaths than the Newport nursing home had during its outbreak last fall. The facility’s administrator, Chris Martin, credits that to vaccinations.
“We had breakthrough cases — 11 out of 12 cases among staff and residents were fully vaccinated — but deaths and hospitalization [were] down significantly,” Martin said.
The 53-bed nursing home on Pine Street in Newport also had six hospitalizations in last year’s outbreak, which included a total of 57 people — 33 residents and 24 employees. That outbreak lasted 46 days and concluded in mid-December.
The recent outbreak, which lasted 30 days and ended last Thursday, included a total of 12 cases, including seven residents and five employees. Just one resident required hospitalization during the outbreak.
Last year, vaccinations were not yet available, but this year about 80 percent of workers and 100 percent of residents have been vaccinated. Vaccinations are not yet required for nursing-home workers, but federal officials have said a requirement is coming.
In addition, vaccination helped some residents avoid quarantine during the recent outbreak. During last year’s outbreak the facility had just 17 visits, but this year there were 220. The 44 residents exempt from quarantine this year also were able to meet in small groups throughout the recent outbreak.
Elsewhere in Newport, Summercrest Senior Living on Summer Street appeared on the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ list of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks last week. There were nine cases, including five residents and four employees. No deaths were reported.