NEWPORT — The Woodlawn Care Center has moved to outbreak status, putting visitation on hold, after two residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post.
Both residents, one in the Main House and the other in the Manor House of the Newport nursing home, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are not showing any symptoms, Tuesday’s Facebook post said. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but there is some evidence that vaccination may make the illness less severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though social visitation is on hold, designated essential support visitors may continue to come into the facility in compliance with normal screening protocols, Tuesday’s post said.
Four Woodlawn residents died after testing positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak at the facility last year that included 33 residents and 24 employees.