Two more school districts have joined the education-funding lawsuit originally filed by ConVal in 2019, according to a lawyer involved in the case.
Michael Tierney, who represents ConVal and the other districts that have joined the suit, said the Newport and Hillsboro-Deering school boards voted to join this week.
The school districts allege in the lawsuit that state government has failed to live up to its constitutional duty to fund education adequately.
The ConVal School District filed the suit in 2019 and was soon joined by Winchester, Monadnock Regional and Mascenic. After a favorable ruling that year from a superior court judge, the case went to the N.H. Supreme Court, which overturned that ruling last month and returned the case to Cheshire County Superior Court for further proceedings.
More recently, the Claremont and Fall Mountain school districts decided to join the lawsuit. The addition of Hillsboro-Deering and Newport — which voted to join Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — brings the total number of school-district plaintiffs to eight.