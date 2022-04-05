Civil rights martyr Jonathan Daniels’ name is enshrined in several institutions in Keene, his 1939 birthplace, but only recently have local archivists digitized materials associated with his life — and it’s thanks in part to state moose license plates.
A three-member team of archivists at Keene State College began the project in 2019, and are finishing it this year with the help of a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources' Moose Plate program. Led by Rodney Obien, head of special collections and archives at Keene State, the team combed through VHS tapes and records like Daniels’ NAACP membership card to amass a collection freely accessible for people to view online.
Daniels grew up in Keene in the 1940s and '50s before attending and graduating from the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington at the top of his class. He was a student at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Mass., in 1965 when he felt a calling to support the ongoing civil rights marches in the deep South and ventured to Alabama.
“[Daniels] is certainly a figure that is worth documenting, and preserving his papers … I hope will get more people interested in his work,” said Obien, who is also an associate professor at the college. “I’m an Episcopalian by affiliation, so I see his work as sort of influencing my ... worldviews of what we should do and how we can make society better.”
Daniels was murdered by a police officer in small-town Hayneville, Ala., on Aug. 20, 1965, while protecting a young Black civil rights activist, Ruby Sales. Almost 60 years later, Obien said it’s important his contributions to civil rights history aren’t forgotten.
“He put his beliefs on the line, and he paid the ultimate price,” Obien said. “I think it’s something worth sharing with the younger people and the older people young at heart.”
Obien worked with colleague Caitlin Dionne, an assistant archivist and adjunct assistant professor at Keene State, with help from Taelour Cornett, a volunteer archivist who previously interned at Keene State under Obien.
Altogether, Dionne said the team gathered 28 boxes of materials measuring about 29 linear feet, a measurement used for digital items in archives.
Half of the archive is made up of transcriptions of interviews from “Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels,” a 57-minute documentary produced in 2000 by Lawrence Benaquist and Bill Sullivan, emeritus professors of Keene State.
The team consulted with Benaquist in developing the archive, and he said he appreciates their efforts to ensure what he and Sullivan collected would last over time.
“When Bill and I finished the film, we were left with boxes of material, and I was worried about what would happen,” Benaquist said. “For all this material to be gone would be terrible, and I'm so glad [it will survive].”
Among the interviews in the documentary is one Sullivan conducted with civil rights leader John Lewis, who went on to serve 17 terms in the U.S. House as a representative from Georgia up to his death in 2020. It’s items like these Dionne said were crucial to save before the VHS tapes on which the interviews are stored age beyond their ability to play.
“We can’t rewind and interview John Lewis again, so getting those digitized and duplicated is important,” she said.
The other half of the archive includes assorted physical media like photos and letters written by Daniels that make up the “Jonathan Daniels Collection.”
Everyone had a specific role in creating the archive, with Obien spearheading the project, Cornett organizing items in the archive and Dionne digitizing them. Cornett said some items he found might have been lost to time were it not for their intervention.
“There were some photographs I know we showed to [Benaquist], and he was previously unaware of their existence,” Cornett said.
Benaquist said his research into Daniels and producing the documentary was “kind of like an iceberg.”
“The film was 10 percent of the work, [but] 90 percent is under the surface of the water, you don’t even see it,” he said.
But the archivists didn’t want to wrap up their project without assurance the materials archived wouldn’t be at risk of future deterioration. That’s where the state grant came in.
The archivists applied for the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources' Moose Plate grant, which is financed by New Hampshire drivers who select the moose conservation license plate when renewing their vehicle registration. The DNCR approved the grant during its 2020 fiscal year through its N.H. State Library division, awarding Obien and his colleagues roughly $10,000 to finish the archive.
In part, the grant funded the hiring of a professional conservator to check for potential dangers to the archived items.
“[The conservator] went through all the boxes, did an assessment and suggested steps to take for this specific system, these specific materials and so on,” Dionne said. “Taking things out of binders and putting them into archival folders … as well as removing staples and paperclips — stuff that will degrade and harm the materials.”
Another portion of the funds financially supported each archivist for their time investment, and the remainder covered the cost of purchasing preservation microfilm used in taking digital images of old photographs, according to Obien.
“Seeing the photographs had a profound effect on me,” Obien said. “[Daniels] went down south to Alabama and spent time with a lot of Black families. Candid shots of these moments showed the humanity of it all.”
Now that the archive is fully assembled, Dionne said she hopes it will serve as a beneficial educational resource.
“We’re a research archive, we want people to use our materials,” she said. “It’s not there to just sit there and look pretty.”
Keene State students are still in the process of scanning some of the materials to be uploaded online, like some of the transcriptions, but Obien said he’s optimistic everything will be uploaded by the end of the year.
The Archive of Jonathan Daniels can be accessed at https://commons.keene.edu/s/KSCArchive/page/JDC.