New Hampshire officials on Monday released data on the specific communities where people who have tested positive for COVID-19 live.
The data show that one resident each of Swanzey, Marlborough and Harrisville has tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Before Monday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services had released only county-level data, citing privacy reasons. The exception was for cases in the state's two most populous cities, Nashua and Manchester.
The three Cheshire County cases had been previously announced, but the specific towns of residence weren't identified until Monday.
Outside of Cheshire County, the closest results are from Washington and Claremont in Sullivan County and Hillsboro, Lyndeborough and Wilton in Hillsborough County.
State officials have said Granite Staters should assume the virus is circulating within their communities, whether or not cases have been confirmed there. Not everyone with symptoms of the disease is being tested.
To date, 314 people in the state have tested positive for the disease, including the three Cheshire County residents. Three of New Hampshire's cases have been fatal, involving residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. All three of these patients were older than 60 and had underlying health conditions, according to the state health department.