The Vermont Department of Health released town-by-town data on COVID-19 cases for the first time Monday.
The data show that 16 Brattleboro residents had tested positive as of Saturday. Vernon had seven, and Rockingham had six. Other towns along the Connecticut River south of Springfield each had fewer than six positives.
The numbers represent the total positive tests to date, not currently active infections, as some people who tested positive may have recovered from the illness by now.
A low number of positives does not mean a town is "safe" from the virus, as the state health department warned in its daily email update Monday. "We know the virus is in our communities," it said, "and we should continue to follow stay home orders and health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 – no matter what town we live in."
The state health department says it is not releasing exact case numbers for towns with fewer than six confirmed cases, due to privacy concerns.
Across Windham County, 70 people had tested positive for the viral illness as of Monday morning. Two of them had died.
Statewide, 855 people had tested positive for COVID-19, 47 of whom had died, according to the state health department. Those numbers reflect an increase of four cases and one death over the prior day.
According to the state data, nearly half of the positive tests to date come from Chittenden County — the vast majority of them from Burlington, which had 157 as of Saturday, and the surrounding communities.