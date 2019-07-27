JAFFREY — The birth of a rare Newfoundland pony colt in Jaffrey last Monday has been cause for celebration for Emily Aho and her team.
Aho, the executive director of the Newfoundland Pony Conservancy Center near Thorndike Pond, has been working to preserve the gene pool of the breed, and the birth of Cabot's Stormin' Sam has the Jaffrey barn buzzing.
From Friday and Saturday alone, Aho said the center processed more than 100 waivers for visitors to see the colt and the other endangered ponies. An average week would see around 10 people make the trip, she said.
The center, where Aho lives with her family, is a nonprofit organization that breeds Newfoundland ponies and gives them new homes, in addition to offering tours and raising awareness about the endangered breed.
From their peak of around 2,000 to 7,000 roaming around the barren island off the northeastern Canadian coast, there are now fewer than 500 of the ponies left on the planet, with less than 40 in the United States, according to Aho.
The Newfoundland ponies — different from horses in bone structure and internal organs, and often in size — are not only endangered, but also a "landrace" breed, meaning their gene pool remains natural and unaltered from selective breeding.
On Saturday — in between managing new visitors and keeping the other ponies on the farm content in the heat and away from scores of bugs — Aho talked about how the preservation of the ponies is about more than just a gene pool.
For her, the plight of the Newfoundlands has a lot to say about humans and their relationship to animals.
In a world where animals are bred for whatever performance or aesthetics people desire, the result is troubling, Aho explained, from French bulldogs needing C-sections to thoroughbreds being discarded after failing to win prize money.
"They're not healthy breeds, they depend on us," Aho said of many modern animals. "These guys [the Newfoundlands], they don't need us for anything. They'll survive. But what's the importance of that?"
In peril
The story of the endangered Newfoundlands — as Aho tells it while keeping an eye on Stormin' Sam nibbling fresh equine droppings as a trio of Ancona ducks waddles toward him and the wafting scent — begins with the threat of automation.
In the 1950s, Aho said the role of the ponies in rural Canadian life began to change. The ponies, who were able to survive brutal conditions and help farmers for decades, were being replaced by imported horses and better technology.
The most expedient solution at the time was to simply round up the roaming ponies and make a quick buck by sending them to the slaughterhouse, Aho said.
By the 1980s, according to Aho, the ponies' population was down to under 400.
By the 1990s, the rise of DNA testing helped define the Newfoundlands as a landrace breed, and at some point, Aho said she discovered that she'd ended up with a few Newfoundlands through a sale during her time raising ponies in New Ipswich.
Once she learned about the peril facing the Newfoundlands, she began her own breeding operation and finding others throughout the U.S.
Since scaling up and moving to Jaffrey, Aho said she has also come to learn about the benefits Newfoundlands have in equine therapy, where people have been found to reap psychological and even physical benefits from interacting with horses and ponies when dealing with conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and multiple sclerosis.
"One of the best things about them is their temperament, their minds," Aho said of her Newfoundlands. "So, this is not a spooky pony. They just took Willie [another Newfoundland] down to RiverFest. He's never been to anything like that ... and he was fine. He absolutely loved it."
The ponies pick up on body language, Aho explained, and reflect to humans the anxiety, fear or anger they are noticing, leading people to try to calm down and reach an equilibrium with the animal.
With Sam's birth, and the fact that he's a colt, Aho said she is optimistic about the future of the breed, and hopes that the attention the birth has drawn will educate people about breeding practices and our relationship to animals.
"People don't understand how to save a breed," she said. "They think, 'Shows, we've gotta get them out to the shows.' ... And what happens in the show ring? They breed for the show ring, they always have to change something, you know, and it needs to be hotter and jump higher and further. So, we don't want that."
High bidders looking to buy a Newfoundland pony as a birthday present won't help matters either, Aho said.
Most of all, she said her goal is to flip an assumption on its head: "Breed improvements are anything but."
And given all the Newfoundland colt can offer, she said all of the work is worth it.
"What I call them is the pony you'll never outgrow."