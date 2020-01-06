SWANZEY — The town of Swanzey has a brand new website, www.swanzeynh.gov, that the town administration says is not only more user friendly but boasts new and upgraded features.
According to a news release announcing the change, these include online payments; information about property assessment and tax payments; a business directory; and an “email and text subscription module” allowing people to sign up to receive town updates once when they’re posted online. The website also includes forms to apply for building permits, special events permits and more.
As of Monday, email addresses for town employees are also changing, to end in “@swazneynh.gov.” The beginning of the addresses — typically a person’s first initial and last name — will remain the same, according to the release.