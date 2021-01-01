As the nation said goodbye to 2020 and its hardships, Margaret and Luke LaPlume welcomed their newborn son into the world.
The Richmond couple’s second child arrived at 12:03 a.m. Friday at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — the first birth reported by a local hospital in 2021.
Baby John “Jack” Eric LaPlume was born just a few hours after his due date, weighing in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces and about 20 inches long.
His father joked that the couple tried to keep the baby’s scheduled arrival on New Year’s Eve for the tax break that accompanies it. But baby Jack had other plans.
“It was either fame or fortune, and he chose fame,” Luke said with a laugh.
Margaret’s delivery lasted about 12 hours, and Luke said everything went smoothly. The COVID-19 pandemic, though, made the pregnancy somewhat more difficult.
“We weren’t completely quarantined at home,” Luke said, “but we definitely watched ourselves a lot.”
All new parents at Cheshire Medical receive a gift of clothes, blankets and socks, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell, but the family of the New Year’s baby is given a gift basket with a few more items.
Once they return home in a few days, the couple plans to just “get back into their groove,” with the help of their 14-year-old son, Josef.
“He’s psyched,” Luke said.