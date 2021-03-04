HARRISVILLE — Many area towns and school districts will hold their annual meetings this month. Harrisville residents will elect local officials and vote on several proposed zoning amendments Tuesday, but officials have postponed town meeting until May 22.
Here’s a look at Harrisville’s ballot:
Proposed zoning amendments include:
Creating a special exception that allows non-residential structures, such as patios, gazebos, greenhouses, garages and storage sheds, to be built no closer than 25 feet from the nearest property boundary. Existing regulations require all structures to have a 50-foot buffer from the nearest public right-of-way and a 40-foot buffer from other property boundaries.
Establishing buffer zones around wetland areas in a new wetlands conservation overlay district, which would cover all wetlands and land extending 100 feet from wetland edges.
Contested races: Incumbent Kathleen Scott is facing off against Michael Wilder, the town’s current building inspector, for a three-year term on Harrisville’s selectboard.
Elections: Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 9 at Wells Memorial School at 235 Chesham Road.
Town meeting: Harrisville officials have exercised an emergency option that allows Granite State communities to postpone the annual session due to concerns around COVID-19. It is now scheduled for May 22 at a location not yet announced. Mary Anne Noyer, an administrative assistant for the town, told The Sentinel last month that the meeting may be held outside, to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, and that officials have discussed installing a tent in case of inclement weather.