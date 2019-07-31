A new well goes online Wednesday and could cause temporary water discoloration, the Keene Public Works Department announced in a news release.
The Court Street well joins the one on West Street and the drinking water facility on Roxbury Road to provide the city water, according to Aaron Costa, operations manager.
Along with city residents, Costa said the department wanted to ensure that sensitive water users — such as laundromats, pet stores and medical facilities — would be prepared for the possible brown-colored water, which he doesn’t recommend drinking.
The release explains that the flow direction can change when a new well starts up, causing temporarily discolored water. If that happens, the public works department suggests closing all taps but one and running cold water for 10 minutes. If that doesn’t work, turn it off and repeat the process after a half-hour.
And if the water is still not clear after that, call public works at 352-6550.
Any clothes that were washed in discolored water should not be dried, according to the release. The public works department at 350 Marlboro St. can provide a stain removal product.