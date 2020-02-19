Keene’s Internet presence has expanded, thanks to Paragon Digital Marketing.
Early in the fall, explorekeene.org was “quietly” launched, according to the company’s founder, Zach Luse.
The website is designed to keep both residents and tourists updated on local events and activities, Luse said. The site features recreational options for both outdoors and indoors, such as places to shop, historical tours, hiking trails, farms, biking routes and camping spots.
Places to eat and drink around town are listed by category, and visitors to the website can also search a calendar of local events. Within the next 10 days alone, for example, the listings include a Taste and See MC dinner on Feb. 23 at The Community Kitchen, a Feb. 29 clambake at Branch & Blade Brewing and a Feb. 29 soap-making event at the Hannah Grimes Center.
“We saw that there was a lack of something like this,” Luse said, “so we just built it.”
Paragon Digital Marketing is a Keene-based company that specializes in digital marketing, social media management, website development and analytics.
The company works with Keene Downtown Coordinator Beth Wood to keep the website current.
According to Luse, Paragon teamed up with students at Making Community Connections Charter School (MC2), as well as University of New Hampshire marketing students, to build the site.
He described the effort as a way to give back to the community.
“We want to showcase Keene in the best way,” he said.
People are welcome to submit events to the website at explorekeene.org/events-festivals/submit-event.