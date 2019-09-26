A new trial is scheduled for next month in the case of a man convicted of animal cruelty after housing 52 Labrador retrievers in unsanitary conditions at his Marlborough home.
John Riggieri, 59, is appealing a conviction in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Keene. A circuit court judge in February found him guilty of two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
State law allows a defendant convicted by a judge after a circuit court trial to appeal to the superior court and be re-tried before a jury.
Riggieri’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16, according to court records.
At Riggieri’s earlier trial, sheriff’s deputies and workers from the Monadnock Humane Society testified that dozens of dogs — 33 adults and 19 puppies lived in a house covered in excrement, urine and other filth.
Sheriff’s deputies removed the dogs from Riggieri’s home during a July 2018 eviction, and he was charged with animal cruelty the following month.
The Monadnock Humane Society housed the dogs at its Swanzey facility for weeks before a court order allowed it to start placing them in temporary foster homes. The organization has said the costs of caring for the dogs have run into six figures.